A new 19-page federal indictment outlines a raft of tax fraud and money laundering charges against a Watertown man and his two sons accused of running an elaborate Lottery ticket-cashing scheme.

The defendants – 62-year-old Ali Jaafar, 28-year-old Yousef Jaafar, and 30-year-old Mohamed Jaafar – cashed more than 13,000 Lottery tickets and claimed nearly $21 million in winnings between 2011 and 2019.

The indictment speaks to a practice called 10 percenting, under which Lottery winners seek to evade reporting requirements and payment of taxes by having someone else cash winning tickets on their behalf. In exchange, ticket cashers complete the necessary forms then retain a percentage of the winnings, “sometimes as high as 10 or 20 percent of the proceeds.”

“The object of the conspiracies was to profit by avoiding the payment of federal income taxes and other financial obligations and improperly claiming tax refunds by purchasing winning lottery tickets from the ticket holders at a discount, redeeming them with the Lottery Commission, receiving the proceeds, and offsetting the reported winnings with falsely claimed gambling losses,” according to the indictment.

In a statement, Treasurer Deb Goldberg, who oversees the Lottery, said: “This is the latest example of the Lottery’s ongoing efforts to partner with law enforcement to assist in preventing illegal activities, while also maintaining the integrity of the Lottery. I commend the Lottery team, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police, the Internal Revenue Service and others for their diligent work on this case.”

The indictment says Ali Jaafar in 2019 was the top individual Lottery ticket casher in the state and that Mohamed Jaafar was the third highest ticket casher, and Yousef Jaafar was the fourth highest ticket casher.

“Any attempts to fraudulently claim lottery prizes to abet in illegal activities including the avoidance of taxes or other debts are viewed by the Massachusetts State Lottery as serious offenses,” Lottery Executive Director Michael Sweeney said in a statement. “Over the last four years, the Mass Lottery has done more to address this issue than in the prior 40 years combined. We are grateful for the initiative taken by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police and the IRS to confront this activity and assist us in securing the public’s trust in the Lottery.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.