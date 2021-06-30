BOSTON (WHDH) - Federal officials on Wednesday announced four arrests in connection with a “prolific” drug trafficking ring on the North Shore that distributed fake prescription pills containing fentanyl.

David Caruso, Ernest Johnson, Laurie Caruso, and Nicole Benton are all facing charges for the alleged sale of counterfeit Percocets that were made of fentanyl, Acting United States Attorney for Massachusetts Nathaniel R. Mendell said during a news conference.

The suspects were arrested following a raid in Revere that ended with seizure of an array of firearms and illegal drugs, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash.

Mendell said the group was also in possession of pill press that was cabable of producing up to 15,000 pills per hour.

The drug trafficking primarily took place in Lynn and surrounding communities, but it also extended north to Bangor, Maine, according to investigators.

“When you step back and look at today’s arrests, remember that fentanyl overdoses kill thousands of people in Massachusetts every year,” Mendell said. “Death rates are rising fast, particularly among Black and Hispanic communities. Many people lost sight of that over the last two years, but we did not.”

The ongoing investigation, which the feds have dubbed “Operation Streetsweeper,” has yielded a total of 14 arrests and the execution of 92 search warrants in the past year.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)