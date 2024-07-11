Almost $60 million in federal money is coming to Massachusetts to help the MBTA and regional transit agencies on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard transition thier fleets to low- or zero-emission buses, a shift that officials said will whittle away at the reliance on fossil fuels and reduce diesel-related air pollution that disproportionately affects Black, Brown, and low-income communities along major transit corridors.

The Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Grant Program is sending $40 million to the MBTA, $14.6 million to the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority, and $3.8 million to the Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority, state and Congressional officials announced Tuesday. Since 2022, Massachusetts has received $280 million in federal funding for low- or no-emission buses, officials said.

“Electric buses will transport us to a greener, more livable future,” U.S. Sen. Ed Markey said. “By securing these federal investments, Massachusetts is taking a big step towards a zero-emission transportation system across the state. Electric buses not only eliminate emissions but improve air quality for places such as Quincy and Cape Cod, all while transporting people to their everyday needs. It’s a win-win-win.”

The $40 million for the T — which the Mass. Department of Transportation has pledged to match with $2 million in state funding — is expected to go towards the purchase of battery-electric buses to be housed in the modernized Quincy Bus Maintenance Facility, which is still under construction. The MBTA is aiming to fully transition to a zero-emission bus fleet by 2040.

The funding for the Cape Cod RTA will support the purchase of 13 diesel-hybrid, 35-foot buses “to replace the 13 diesel buses” currently in use, and the money for Martha’s Vineyard represents the purchase of four battery-electric buses for the island’s fleet, Gov. Maura Healey’s office said.

“The transportation sector is one of the largest contributors of greenhouse gas emissions. It’s essential that we electrify our fleet to meet our climate goals and improve service for riders,” Healey said. “This funding will be a critical boost for the MBTA, Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority, and Vineyard Transit Authority’s efforts to transition to low- and zero-emission buses, and we’re grateful to the Biden-Harris administration and our Congressional delegation for making this possible.”

