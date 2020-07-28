Feds: Harvard professor didn’t pay taxes on secret China work

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Harvard professor was charged with not filing taxes for income he received while working for a technology program in China, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

from Wuhan University of Technology (WUT) in Wuhan, China.

Charles Lieber, 61, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on two counts of making and subscribing a false income tax return and two counts of failing to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts with the IRS. He had previously been arrested in January and charged with making false statements to federal officials.

Officials allege that while Lieber led the Lieber Research Group at Harvard University, which received more than $15 million in federal research grants over the past decade, he also became a “Strategic Scientist” at Wuhan University of Technology and a contractor with China’s Thousand Talents Plan for tech recruitment without Harvard’s knowledge.

Officials say Lieber did not pay taxes on money he earned working for those programs and did not file reports disclosing Chinese bank accounts.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)