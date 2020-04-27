Feds: Harvard to pay $1.4M settlement after NIH grant overcharge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard University will pay the federal government more than $1 million in a settlement after a professor overcharged grants through the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday.

The university will pay $1,359,791 after Harvard School of Public Health professor Donna Spiegelman and her team overstated the time and effort they spent while working on NIH grants when they were not key personnel, and by not accurately accounting for time they spent on grants, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

The government also alleged the school of public health should have reviewed Spiegelman’s timekeeping after questions were raised about its accuracy. The university has since added internal controls to prevent overcharges, attorneys said.

