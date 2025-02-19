BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced charges Wednesday against 22 people accused of gang activity.

The 22 people are alleged to be Trinitarios gang leaders, members, and associates and are being charged in connection with six murders and 11 attempted murders, according to a statement from FBI Boston.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley is scheduled to hold a news conference at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston.

