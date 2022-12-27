BOSTON (WHDH) - The federal government is now investigating a massive Southwest Airlines disruption that has left many customers stranded.

The airline cancelled more than two thirds of its flights across the country on and there are 28 Southwest cancellations at Logan Airport as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Passengers say it has been nearly impossible to find a backup plan.

“This is the worst we’ve ever seen and we do travel a lot,” said Southwest customer Joanne Ball.

Southwest blames a domino effect of issues stemming from the recent winter storm.

“That has kind of moved on to include some challenges with our flight crews, being stuck in locations not where they need to be along with the aircraft,” said Southwest spokesperson Jay McVay.

Although Southwest says its customer service lines are fully staffed, customers say the call centers can’t keep up.

Passengers aren’t the only ones feeling frustrated. According to TWU Local 556 President Lyn Montgomery, flight attendants have been on hold for up to 17 hours and they have been sleeping in airports.

The Department of Transportation has called the cancellations and lack of customer service unacceptable, Tweeting the following statement:

“The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.”

That plan includes sending impacted travelers notifications of any changes and updating boards at the airport.

