Feds: Lowell state Rep. used campaign funds for personal expenses, trips to casinos

BOSTON (WHDH) - A longtime Massachusetts state representative was arrested on dozens of federal charges at his home in Lowell on Tuesday morning, officials said.

State Rep. David M. Nangle (D-Lowell), who has served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives since 1999 and sits on the House Committee on Ethics, was arrested by special agents on a slew of charges, including allegations that he illegally used campaign funds.

Nangle, who represents the 17th Middlesex District, which includes Lowell and a part of Chelmsford, was allegedly heavily in debt, had poor credit (with a credit score reported as low as 593) and had regular cash flow problems due to extensive gambling at casinos in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

In order to stay afloat financially, federal prosecutors say Nangle illicitly used campaign funds to pay for personal expenses, defraud his bank lender, and collect income that he failed to report to the IRS.

Nangle allegedly used campaign funds to pay for Lowell Golf Club dues, rental cars to travel to casinos, flowers for his girlfriend, gas, hotel, and restaurant charges, gifts cards for his personal use, and to withdraw cash.

In January 2015, Nangle reportedly applied for a home mortgage loan from Lowell Bank and blamed his ex-wife for his bad credit, claiming that he had loaned her money that she didn’t pay back, when, in fact, he hadn’t loaned her any money and had lost thousands of dollars at casinos in Connecticut months before the closing.

Nangle also allegedly claimed thousands of dollars in false deductions for alleged charitable donations. Federal prosecutors say Nangle claimed to have bought $11,000 in “couches, TVs, tables, chairs, and dinnerware” that he later donated to charity, though the charity denied ever receiving a donation.

A press conference is expected to be held at 10:30 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

#BREAKING: Early this morning, MA State Representative David Nangle was arrested by FBI & IRS-CI special agents at his home in Lowell on dozens of charges, including allegations he illegally used campaign funds. Details to follow at 10:30 am press conference @FBIBoston @DMAnews1 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) February 18, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)