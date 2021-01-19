Feds: Malden man, Natick woman arrested in connection with riots at US Capitol

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Malden man and a Natick woman have been arrested in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the FBI announced on Tuesday.

Mark G. Sahady, 46, of Malden, and Suzanne Ianni, 59, of Natick, were arrested without incident Tuesday morning at their respective homes pursuant to complaints issued by the United States Court for the District of Columbia and are expected to make their initial appearances Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Boston.

They are both facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol ground.

