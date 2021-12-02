BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Malden men are facing criminal charges after federal investigators say they were caught with nearly 10,000 counterfeit prescription pills that contained fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Igor Desouza, 25, and Matthew Ramos, 24, were indicted Wednesday on charges including one count each of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and other controlled substances, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

A search of the defendants’ residence in May yielded a firearm, over 200 rounds of ammunition, black tar heroin, MDMA crystals, cocaine, doses of LSD, nearly 10,000 pills suspected to include thousands of methamphetamine pills pressed to resemble Adderall or Xanax, thousands of fentanyl pills pressed to resemble oxycodone, thousands of MDMA tablets, amphetamines, and oxycodone, the attorney’s office said.

Desouza and Ramos are accused of trafficking the drugs in and around the Malden area.

Desouza is slated to make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston on Dec. 3. It’s not clear when Ramos will be called to court.

