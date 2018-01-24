BOSTON (AP) — Federal authorities have arrested a Guatemalan man they say was busted with more than five kilograms of the powerful opioid fentanyl in his car.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Boston says 26-year-old Rene Alejandro Salazar Reyes was arrested Saturday and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a detention and probable cause hearing.

Prosecutors say Reyes was a courier for a drug dealer and was scheduled to deliver the fentanyl with a street value of about $1.25 million to a witness cooperating with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Authorities say he was pulled over and consented to a search of his vehicle. Police say they found a plastic shopping bag on the rear passenger floor that contained 23 heat-sealed bags containing drugs.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Reyes has a lawyer.

