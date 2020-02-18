Feds: Mass. State Rep. arrested on dozens of charges, including misusing campaign funds

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts state representative was arrested at his home in Lowell Tuesday morning, federal officials say.
State Rep. David Nangle (D-Lowell) was arrested by special agents on dozens of charges, including allegations that he illegally used campaign funds, according to the FBI Boston.
