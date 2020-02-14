Feds raid office of Mass. doctor accused of inappropriate sexual activity with patients

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newburyport office of former celebrity doctor Keith Ablow was raided on Thursday, officials said.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents who were executing a search warrant could be seen gathering evidence at the former psychiatrist’s North Shore office.

“There were evidence boxes, all different sizes; there was a couple of big, brown, corrugated boxes with ‘evidence’ on them and they were taped up,” one witness told 7NEWS. “A couple of them brought out a large computer screen and a couple of pieces of computer equipment that they put into the car.”

The raid is part of an ongoing investigation, according to a DEA spokesman.

Ablow’s medical license was suspended last May by the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine after they accused him of having sex with patients, inappropriately prescribing drugs, pointing a gun at an employee, and renewing his license fraudulently.

Ablow, who had his own TV show and has written numerous best-selling books, has denied the allegations.

7NEWS has reached out to Ablow and his attorney but so far, they’ve had no comment.

