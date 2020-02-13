Feds raid office of Mass. doctor accused of inappropriate sexual activity with patients

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newburyport office of former celebrity doctor Keith Ablow was raided on Thursday, officials said.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents executing a search warrant could be seen gathering evidence at the former psychiatrist’s North Shore office.

The raid is part of an ongoing investigation, according to a DEA spokesman.

Ablow’s medical license was suspended by the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine last year.

He is accused of inappropriate sexual activity with patients and illegally diverting prescription drugs.

Ablow has denied the allegations.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)