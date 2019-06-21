Feds seek man linked to 7 armed robberies

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help in identifying a man accused of robbing 7 gas stations in the greater Boston area.

Investigators say the man is likely in his 20s or 30s and has a distinctive limp. In each robbery, he is seen wearing dark clothing and a face covering.

The man is accused of robbing gas stations in Hyde Park, Canton, Stoughton, Randolph and Roslindale between August of 2018 and March of 2019.

In each robbery, investigators say the man demanded money by either threatening the cashier with violence or by showing a handgun.

On two occasions, he stated that he needed the money for diapers and child support.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local FBI office or nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

