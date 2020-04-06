Feds to aid vets in hard-hit Massachusetts nursing homes

BOSTON (AP) — Federal officials are providing aid to veterans at Massachusetts nursing homes that have been hard-hit in the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal Department of Veterans Affairs will provide the assistance at two nursing homes, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie said Sunday at a White House briefing.

He didn’t elaborate or name which facilities would receive the aid.

Spokespersons for the agency at the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services didn’t respond to emails seeking comment Monday.

More than 20 residents have died at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in recent days in one of the deadliest outbreaks of the virus in a veteran’s home in the nation.

State health officials have confirmed 17 of the residents died from COVID-19 and nearly 60 other residents and 20 staffers have tested positive.

The superintendent of the state-run facility failed to disclose the deaths for days and has been replaced by Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration, which also brought in the state National Guard and launched an investigation into the deaths.

At least three residents also died at the Chelsea Solider’s Home, and residents are being transferred from that facility.

The two facilities are state-run and licensed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

___

DEATHS REACH 260

The number of people in Massachusetts who have died from COVID-19 rose to 260 Monday, an increase of 29 deaths since Sunday, as the number of residents who have tested positive neared 14,000, according to the Department of Public Health.

More than 1,200 have been hospitalized since the outbreak’s start. More than 76,000 have been tested.

Baker cautioned against drawing conclusions about a trend in the number of deaths based on reporting over just one or two days.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, pneumonia, or death.

___

COVID-19 ECONOMIC ROUNDTABLE

Legislative leaders are planning a virtual economic roundtable to explore how the Massachusetts economy is faring during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

The event will be streamed for the public Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the Legislature’s website.

Businesses deemed nonessential have shuttered their doors and restaurants are only offering take-out or delivery. The income tax filing deadline for residents has been extended to July 15.

The state Department of Revenue reported Friday that preliminary revenue collections for March came in 3.2% ahead of projections. For the fiscal year through March, revenues totaled $21.06 billion, 4.3% more than the same fiscal year-to-date period in 2019.

Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder said future revenues are likely to show the impact of the shutdown, “including the regular sales, meals, and room taxes deferrals the commonwealth has adopted, as well as the extension of the personal income tax filing and payment deadline.”

The roundtable will include Secretary of Administration and Finance Michael Heffernan and the Democratic chairs of the Senate and House Committees of Ways and Means — Sen. Michael Rodrigues and Rep. Aaron Michlewitz.

