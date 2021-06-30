BOSTON (WHDH) - Federal officials on Wednesday plan to announce a number of arrests in connection with a North Shore drug trafficking ring that distributed fake prescription pills containing fentanyl.
Nathaniel R. Mendell, Acting United States Attorney for Massachusetts, will detail the arrests of leaders and members of a “prolific” drug trafficking organization during 10:30 a.m. news conference.
The organization is accused of manufacturing and distributing counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl.
No additional details were immediately available.
