Feeding the frontline: Boston restaurant hands out free lunches to MGH workers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gratitude is in the air in Boston on Wednesday after a popular restaurant packaged hundreds of free lunches and distributed them to Massachusetts General Hospital employees.

Staff at the Harvard Gardens, a neighborhood restaurant the MGH team knows well, organized the tables with bags filled with turkey and swiss sandwiches reading “Thank you.”

The restaurant workers said this is just a small token to honor the people who put their lives on the line every day.

“It’s something we wanted to do to give back to the people who are on the front lines of this terrible pandemic that’s going on,” Leo Fonseca of the Lyons Group said. “You know, we’re a neighborhood place and these people are our neighbors and we really appreciate the good work that they’re doing.”

When the supplies ran low, the line ran long –wrapping all the way around the block.

Taking the time to make a difference with food at a tough time for the restaurant business.

The bar and dining room has been closed for weeks following a state-wide stay-at-home order.

“Certainly the profits are getting squeezed but it wasn’t a tough call at all,” Fonseca said. “It is something we absolutely knew we wanted to do. It’s something we had to do and this won’t be the only time we do it.”

The MGH employees know a surge is coming and they say they are ready.

“I think we’re being prepared for it,” pediatric nurse Carly Francois said. “We’re scared but, we’re also very together now.”

Before running out Wednesday afternoon, Harvard Gardens distributed 750 bagged lunches and they plan to serve even more at dinner time.

A grateful community, saying thanks to our medical professionals on the front line of this life or death struggle.

