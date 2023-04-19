A man from Haverhill won big earlier this month, telling lottery officials he felt a need to buy scratch tickets after being blessed at Easter Mass.

Edward Richards was the winner of a $1 million prize after buying a $50 “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant ticket, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Richards told officials he bought the ticket after attending Easter Mass on Saturday, April 8, where, after being blessed with holy water at Mass, he felt a need to buy some lottery tickets.

“He ended up going to a store in an area he would not have otherwise been had he not gone to Mass, purchasing his winning ticket at Richdale Convenience, 67 W. Main St. in Georgetown,” the Mass Lottery website stated.

Joined by his daughters, Richards chose his prize’s cash option at the Mass Lottery headquarters in Dorchester, opting for a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He told lottery officials he plans to use the winnings for home improvements as well as installing a swimming pool.

Meanwhile, Richdale Convenience in Georgetown will receive $10,000 for selling Richards the winning ticket.

According to the state lottery’s website, the odds of winning the Billion Dollar Extravaganza’s million dollar prize are 1 in 2,016,000.

