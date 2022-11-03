BOSTON (WHDH) - A new survey ranks Massachusetts as number 3 on a list of happiest states in the country.

The rankings are based on health, income and crime & safety data, among other measures.

NiceRx, the company that conducted the survey, used all that data to create a “Happiness Score” from zero to 10.

Massachusetts scored an 8.34.

Only Hawaii, with a score of 9.08, and Connecticut. which scored 8.50, came in ahead of Massachusetts. Neighboring state New Hampshire ranked sixth, with a score of 8.06.

Arkansas was ranked as the unhappiest state, scoring a 0.65 out of 10.

The full list of the happiest states can be found here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)