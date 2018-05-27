Feeling More Like Early Spring

For the unofficial kick off to the summer season, this weekend started off feeling more like mid-summer with high temperatures stretching into the upper 80s to low 90s, a few evening thunderstorms.

Then, within the blink of an eye, it was back to feeling like early spring. This afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s as the back door cold front that brought a few rumbles of thunder late last night, has finally cleared the area, ushering in the big cool down. Some spots will be at least a 30 degree difference than yesterday afternoon.

The good news about the cool down? The pollen count is drastically lower than yesterday, a welcome relief for those suffering through this allergy season.

Memorial Day Monday starts off cloudy with temperatures in the 50s before we warm up into the 60s by late afternoon with an approaching warm front.

As everyone heads back to work after the extended holiday weekend, Tuesday starts off with some fog before we see ample amounts of sunshine allowing for temperatures to rise into the low 80s, making it that much more difficult to head back to work.

Beautiful weather sticks around midweek before a chance for showers reach in by Friday and next Saturday.