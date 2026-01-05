BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Brookline who cycled around the globe is speaking out about his journey of a lifetime.

Samer Abouhamad left his home in 2022 to bike more than 46,000 miles through six continents.

Abouhamad said the idea began while he was at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was looking for any excuse to leave the house and be outside,” he explained. “I had this idea of cycling. I actually did it and it was a nice feeling of freedom, of being outside again.”

During a prior trip to Lebanon, Abouhamad said coming face-to-face with new places, people, and cultures inspired him to keep learning more about the world around him. After biking around Boston, and overseas in South America, he just kept going.

“I was like, ‘aw, this was the best year of my life. I wanna keep going,'” said Abouhamad. “I did the Europe, Africa part of my trip and I thought I might as well do Asia and Australia. So then I just added another trip to it.”

Abouhamad had no plans or places to stay for his trip around the world. He said he made his way with just a tent, tools, food, water, and the kindness of strangers he met along the way.

“You feel every hill, you feel every downhill, you see a lot of places others would skip over in car, plane,” he said. “You get to discover people and a country in a totally different way.”

Abouhamad said one of the biggest takeaways is realizing potential in everyone to do incredible things.

“The best way to achieve growth is to put yourself in hard situations. Again, it doesn’t need to be a three-year trip around the world, that was more for myself,” he said. “It’s when you test yourself and take the harder road is what leads to the best views, you know?”

Abouhamad’s trip ended in Lebanon in August 2025.

