ACUSHNET, MASS. (WHDH) - Across Massachusetts, Republican supporters celebrated President-elect Trump’s Wednesday morning win.

Many showed off their new Trump merchandise, with some buying from a Trump-themed store in Acushnet. The most popular item Wednesday was a flag with the words “Trump won.”

Barry Allemao of New Bedford wore his Trump baseball cap and Trump t-shirt while waving a large Trump flag. A few drivers honked their car horns in support.

“I’m feeling on top of the world. Tickled pink,” Allemao said.

At a Fairhaven radio station Wednesday, Tom Hodgson — Massachusetts Trump campaign chair and former Bristol County sheriff — discussed the win.

“It felt very good, obviously,” Hodgson said.

While Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly cast ballots for Vice President Kamala Harris, Hodgson said Trump performed better in the Bay State than in 2020.

Hodgson said he is asking Democrats to give Trump a chance.

“The thing I’d say to them is respect your fellow citizens for having chosen and won as you would expect them to respect you,” Hodgson said.

However, there is a red base in Massachusetts. A drive through Acushnet, where initial poll results show more than 72 percent of residents voted for Trump, is proof.

“Everyone is saying, ‘Hi, you’re you doing?’ I say, ‘Much better now,'” said Frank Joseph, owner of the Trump merchandise store.

The day after the election, sales were brisk and talk about why people voted Trump was open and easy.

“I’m really excited to see the economy go up and pricing go down — especially with the groceries. I’ve been struggling a bit with groceries, so that’s going to be great for me,” said Colby Furtado, a Trump supporter.

Margaret Sousa said she voted for Trump with border security in mind.

“As an immigrant, I’m so grateful that I came to this country, but we did it the right way. We came in, my dad had to prove he had a job, we had to prove that he had a place to live,” Sousa said.

A Trump celebration rally is scheduled for Saturday in Fairhaven.

