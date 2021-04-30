‘Feels absolutely amazing’: Patriots introduce new QB Mac Jones at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots on Friday introduced their new rookie quarterback Mac Jones at Gillette Stadium after selecting the former Alabama standout with the No. 15 pick of Thursday’s NFL draft.

“It feels absolutely amazing. I can’t thank the Kraft family enough. Just to be a part of this is going to be awesome,” Jones said. “There’s a lot of work that has to be done but to be on the 50-yard line here is a great moment for me.”

Prior to Friday, the 22-year-old had only been to New England once, a trip to Boston about 10 years ago to catch a cruise. The two-time NCAA national champion is thrilled to be back.

“I’m just looking forward to meeting my new teammates, talking to some of the coaches, and getting familiar with the area,” Jones said. “I’m just really looking forward to it.”

Jones lead the Crimson Tide to a national title this past season, racking up 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdown tosses. He threw just four interceptions.

Following the opening round of the draft, coach Bill Belichick said Jones will start at the bottom of the team’s depth chart.

“Right now Mac just has a lot of work to go in front of him,” Belichick said.