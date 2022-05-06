DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An entire family was displaced after a fire tore through a triple-decker in Dorchester Saturday, officials said.

No one was hurt in the blaze that consumed Jenny Nguyen’s Leedsville Street home, but the building and all their belongings were heavily damaged.

“I cannot imagine that this happened to my family,” she said. “I ran in and I just called, ‘Mom, mom!’ I had no idea are they alive, are they OK? And as soon as I saw them sitting over there, I was relieved but I was so heartbroken.”

Nearly a week later, the burned-out remains of their home now stands as a reminder of all the family has lost.

“My parents lived in that house for 29 years. I grew up and was raised here,” said Nguyen. “Seeing this is just heartbreaking. To them, this is their home.”

She said her family came to America nearly three decades ago in search of a better life in the wake of the Vietnam War. Nguyen said it pains her to see everything her parents worked for go up in smoke.

“On Sunday when we went back, the water was still up to my knees and they broke everything down,” she explained.

Nguyen said she hopes she can give her parents — especially her mom — a new beginning.

“To her, this feels like another big loss, after we left our country and came with nothing,” she said. “We’re looking for a place for them to be back here, they want to be in the Vietnamese community.”

