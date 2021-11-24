BOSTON (WHDH) - The Wednesday night lights are shining once again at Fenway Park.

High schools around the region got the chance to play out some of the big Thanksgiving rivalries at the home of the Red Sox Wednesday night.

Family and friends gathered in the stands for the proud holiday tradition this year after the pandemic kept them out last year.

For them and the student-athletes on the field, this is an experience they will never forget.

“It feels like it used to, a little more nostalgic feeling,” said Blackstone Valley parent Jerry Burdick Last year was a weird year, and even this year you have sidelined kids and everything else Last year was a weird year, and even this year you have sidelined kids and everything else

For these parents and students, there is something uniquely special about playing this week.

“Because it’s your rival! Woburn and Winchester is over 100 years of playing each other,” Woburn High School parent Marianne Motroni said.

“We travelled from New York state, up in the Adirondack Mountains today, our nephews are playing,” said Patty Hunt. “Definitely worth it.”

They say the players know what it’s like to miss out on parts of their high school journey and they are taking nothing for granted.

“They’re all excited, I know some of the guys. So we’re all excited to see them play,” said Nipmuc alum Matt Richards.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)