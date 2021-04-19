‘Feels like relief’: Mass. residents 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts residents 16 years and older became eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday.

This opened up vaccines to another 1.7 million people in the Bay State and Gov. Charlie Baker says it could take weeks to get everyone their shot.

“We’re working to get doses to eligible people as fast as we can but how fast we move will continue to depend on how fast we get doses from our friends in Washington,” he said.

Residents can book their spot at a mass vaccination site by pre-registering on the state’s website.

State leaders say 300,000 people have already taken their names off that list, meaning they may have gotten a shot sooner at a non-mass vaccination site or out of state.

“It feels like relief, it feels like there is an end in sight,” said Suzanne Wright, who was eager to get a vaccine. “It feels like optimism, really it’s exciting to see people around me get vaccinated and know that I’m next.”

Sean Wenzel added, “Being able to see my grandmother even though she already got vaccinated, it’ll be nice to kind of just relax and know that it’s a safe environment wherever I go.”

Four regional collaboratives have been added to the preregistration system in Northboro, West Springfield, Palmer, and Northampton.

“Our tech team continues to work hard to improve our website and user experience and is prepared for the influx in traffic that will occur before and on the 19th,” Baker said.

While state officials continue to wait for word on the paused Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they’re focusing on working with what they’ve got — Modern and Pfizer.

Baker says so far, the system is working.

“I can’t emphasize enough how much real-life data we have that demonstrates that folks who get vaccinated in large numbers present fewer cases and much fewer hospitalizations than they were just a few months ago,” he said.

Beginning Monday, neighboring New Hampshire dropped their residency requirement for the vaccine, meaning a Mass. resident could get vaccinated across the state line.

