CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents in the Boston area said they were thrilled the CDC is recommending all children get COVID-19 vaccines, saying they’ve been hoping for the recommendation for some time.

On Saturday, the CDC expanded the eligibility for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children between 6 months and 5 years old, meaning nearly 20 million youths can now get the vaccine.

“It feels long overdue,” said parent Gina Aumock in Cambridge, adding that while her 9-year-old and 7-year-old have been vaccinated her 1-year-old has not. “We’ve been waiting a long time for her to be eligible so we are excited.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)