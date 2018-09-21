Feeney Brothers Utility Services confirms crew was working in Lawrence prior to gas disaster

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston-based Feeney Brothers Utility Services has confirmed that a crew was working on a low-pressure gas main in Lawrence prior last week’s Merrimack Valley gas disaster but stress that they have been cleared of any wrongdoing by Columbia Gas.

“A Feeney Brothers crew was working at the direction and with instructions from Columbia Gas on a low-pressure to low-pressure gas main tie-in at the intersection of South Main and Salem Streets on September 13, the day of the tragedy in the Merrimack Valley,” the company said in a statement released Friday. “All of Feeney’s work was done with Columbia Gas’s oversight and according to written procedures provided to its crew by Columbia Gas and directly overseen by a union inspector employed by Columbia Gas.”

Following an interview with Columbia Gas representatives, Feeney Brothers say the four members of its work crew were told that they were “solid and had done nothing wrong” and that assessment was “confirmed by other Columbia Gas representatives who indicated that Feeney followed the Columbia Gas procedures correctly as directed.”

“Feeney has assisted with the NTSB’s investigation and our four crew members have been interviewed by the NTSB,” the statement read. “While the investigation will take time, we have no doubt that Feeney’s crew will be found to have done their work professionally, safely and correctly. We stand by our crew and all our workers.”

