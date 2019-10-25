Felicity Huffman released from prison after serving sentence for conspiracy, fraud

Felicity Huffman arrives at federal court with her husband William H. Macy for sentencing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

DUBLIN, Calif. (WHDH/AP) — Actress Felicity Huffman has been released from prison after serving less than two weeks for her role in the sweeping college admissions scandal.

A federal judge in Boston sentenced Huffman last month to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year’s probation.

She reported to a federal prison in California on Oct. 15 and was released Friday.

Huffman was one of 51 people charged in the scandal, which exposed the lengths to which parents will go to get their children into elite schools and reinforced suspicions that the college admissions process is slanted toward the rich.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT answers.

The scandal was the biggest college admissions case ever prosecuted by the Justice Department.

