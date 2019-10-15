DUBLIN, Calif. (WHDH) — Actress Felicity Huffman has reported to federal prison to serve her 14-day sentence in connection with a sweeping college admissions scandal, her representative said.

Huffman paid $15,000 to boost her older daughter’s SAT scores with the help of William “Rick” Singer, an admission consultant at the center of the scheme. Singer, who has pleaded guilty, allegedly bribed a test proctor to correct the teenager’s answers.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to a single count of conspiracy and fraud as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Once out of prison, Huffman will be on one-year supervised released with conditions including 250 hours of community service.

