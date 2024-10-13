BOSTON (WHDH) - Cat lovers from across the area descended on Boston this weekend to take part in the Boston CATstravaganza, an international cat competition featuring pedigree and non-pedigree cats.

The felines on hand at the Boston Center for the Arts competed for the coveted Best In Show title. There was also an array of other attractions, including the Rescue Alley shopping village and the Loving Cats CATwalk.

In addition to celebrating all things cat, the event raises awareness for the many needs that cat rescues and charities face as they seek to find forever homes for local cats.

