BOSTON (WHDH) - A cat and her owner were reunited over the weekend after a long game of cat-and-mouse searching at Logan Airport.

Rowdy the cat was returned to owner Patty Sahli at the Animal Rescue League of Boston, after crews at the airport spent three weeks tracking the feline down with safe traps, treats and clothing from Sahli’s family.

“I don’t know how to thank everybody out there,” Sahli said. “I know a lot of people did a lot of things to help find her and check her out, and we just appreciate it.”

Rowdy could be heard meowing throughout Saturday’s press conference, where her owner and officials thanked those who helped find the cat, weeks after she first got out on June 24.

The cat escaped from her kennel during a flight arrival in Boston, setting off a search that involved construction workers and airline staff keeping an eye out for her.

Massport employees set up wildlife cameras in Terminal E while the Animal Rescue League loaned out safe traps. Through tracking and treats, the cat eventually followed the bait and was secured, leading to the phone call Sahli said she feared might never come.

“He said ‘We have her,’ and that was just Cloud Nine, just relief!” she said.

Sahli said she believed Rowdy’s tenacious spirit helped her while on the prowl at Logan. Now, with her family’s new home in Florida, another plane ride is in order for Sunday.

This time, though, Rowdy will be in the cabin with her owner, according to Sahli. They will also be flying first class.

