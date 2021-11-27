WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members who live by the Middlesex Fells Reservation in Winchester said they are shocked by a sexual assault reported at the popular hiking area.

Police responding to reports of an attack at the Leslie Road Trail Head on Friday morning were told a man hit a 48-year-old woman multiple times with a rock and sexually assaulted her before running away. Police arrested Brady McCue, 28, of Medford, and charged him has been charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, kidnapping and four counts of aggravated rape.

Neighbors said they were disturbed by the attack.

“It just seem so unusual and out of character for the Fells,” said Chris O’Connell.

“I was shocked. I never heard of anything like this,” said Faith Guler.

