Felon wanted on charges in NH caught after exchanging selfies with undercover detectives

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A wanted felon who was facing theft charges in New Hampshire, Florida, and Kentucky was tracked down in Kentucky after detectives posing as a woman who was interested in him convinced him to start sending them selfies, officials said.

The Pelham Police Department’s Criminal Bureau launched an investigation Jan. 18 after learning that Joseph Giroux, 41, who had been residing in the Pelham, New Hampshire area, had a nationwide extraditable felony warrant for theft out of the Sarasota Florida Sheriff’s Office.

After interviewing several people who had interacted with Giroux, Pelham police say they determined he had duped customers out of money by claiming he would do flooring work for them and then left without completing it. The victims provided police with Giroux’s cell number.

That’s when investigators began texting Giroux while posing as a woman from Pelham, New Hampshire who was interested in him. After exchanging multiple selfies, police obtained a search warrant to track his cellphone location.

He was later located in Paducah, Kentucky, where he was arrested without incident.

Giroux is being held in the McCracken County Jail in Kentucky pending extradition back to Florida.

Granite State residents who may have fallen victim to Giroux are encouraged to contact their local police departments.

