FEMA approves grant that will give Mass. residents an extra $300 in unemployment benefits

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a grant that will provide Massachusetts residents with an extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits, officials announced Tuesday.

The grant will fund an additional $300 weekly payment to those who are eligible for at least $100 in weekly unemployment benefits for the weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8, and Aug. 15, according to the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance.

The DUA says an additional application for the week of Aug. 22 has been sent to FEMA, but approval is pending.

Lost Wages Assistance benefits have also started to be dispersed to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants, who will receive benefits beginning Sept. 2, officials said. Payments are expected in claimant accounts by Saturday.

