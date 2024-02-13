LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - FEMA has denied the state’s request for a major disaster declaration over the major flooding that hit the area in September.

Leominster was one of the communities hardest hit by historic rain that swept away roads.

Gov. Maura Healey hoped the declaration would bring in federal dollars to help with the recovery in Worcester, Bristol, and Hamden counties, but FEMA said the state is capable of handling the damage without additional funding.

The state plans to appeal.

