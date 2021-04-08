BOSTON (AP) — Those who have had loved ones die of COVID-19 may be able to apply for assistance with funeral costs, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said Wednesday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced it will reimburse up to $9,000 in funeral expenses for those who lost a loved one to the coronavirus after January 20, 2020.

Galvin said he’s posted information on eligibility and how to apply for the funeral costs on his website, www.sec.state.ma.us.

“So many people have lost loved ones to this pandemic and coping with the loss of a family member is hard enough without needing to worry about the costs of laying that person to rest,” Galvin said in a written statement.

Reimbursement may be available even if the funeral has already been paid for, he said.

