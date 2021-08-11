The Federal Emergency Management Agency is planning to conduct a nationwide test of its emergency alerts on Wednesday afternoon.

FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will test the Emergency Alert System and the Wireless Emergency Alerts beginning at 2:20 p.m.

The EAS national test will display a message on radios and televisions across the country, similar to regular monthly tests typically originated by state authorities.

The WEA test will be directed only to cellphones where the subscriber has opted-in to receive test messages.

Instructions for how to opt-in to receive the test message on mobile devices can be found here.

