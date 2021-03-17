FEMA to reimburse families for coronavirus-related funeral costs

(WHDH) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it plans to reimburse families for coronavirus-related funeral expenses.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many families,” officials said in a news release. “At FEMA, our mission is to help people before, during and after disasters. We are dedicated to helping ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the virus.”

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 set aside $2 billion for FEMA to reimburse individuals and households for funeral expenses incurred between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31, 2020.

“We are working with stakeholder groups to get their input on ways we can best provide this assistance, and to enlist their help with outreach to families and communities,” officials added.

FEMA plans to implement a funeral assistance program in April.

Guidance will be released to potential applicants and community partners as soon plans are finalized.

People who have COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to keep and gather documentation.

