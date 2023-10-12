LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A full month after flash flooding affected Leominster, the Federal Emergency Management Agency visited Thursday as some frustrated residents are awaiting aid.

“We’re trying to be patient,” Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said. “I can understand people where people lose patience.”

Leominster was flooded with at least nine inches of rain, and the storm washed out roads and bridges. The area is struggling to get back on its feet as clean-up is underway

“We have about 1,100 forms that people have filled out,” Mazzarella said.

John Shea is one of the residents looking for aid after groundwater flooded his finished basement with about five inches of water. He’s now gutting the basement.

Shea has no insurance to pay for expensive repairs which could top $50,000, including upgrades he’s choosing to do.

“I know that FEMA’s aware of all of the flooding in Leominster so we’re hoping that comes through and we can get a little assistance from them,” Shea said.

A damage assessment team from FEMA joined the fire chief and other city officials at various locations in Leominster Thursday afternoon. They stopped by a synagogue which has been closed since the flooding.

They are gathering data for Gov. Maura Healey as she decides whether to seek federal diaster assistance.

“The information will be packaged to be given to the state and then the governor will make a determination of whether to use that information to request a presidential declaration,” said David Mace, the FEMA spokesperson.

The rabbi of Congregation Agudat Achim said the building has no power or heat and was flooded by 11 feet of water.

“Flood insurance is not frequent here, so we’re trying to do what we can to rebuild and restore,” Rabbi Eve Eichenholtz said. “We hope we do get governmental aid because it’s going to be necessary.”

