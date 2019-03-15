Female corrections officer accused of sexual relationship with inmate

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford woman has been indicted on a charge of having a sexual relationship with an inmate while working as a corrections officer, officials say.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office announced that a grand jury indicted Vicki Oliver, 53 of New Bedford, with one count of sexual relations with an inmate.

State police began investigating after another corrections officer at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater reported the matter to officials, saying they had witnessed the act.

Officials interviewed the inmate, who said he and Oliver had maintained a sexual relationship from July of last year through February.

Oliver is scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court.

