MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash with serious injuries was reported on Wareham Street in Middleboro around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

“Upon arrival, first responders observed that a delivery truck and an SUV had collided and subsequently caught fire,” the Middleboro Police and Fire Departments said in a statement. “The driver of the delivery truck was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. The driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital where they died from their injuries.”

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time.

Route 28 was close to traffic between Cushman and Rocky Gutter streets while first responders attend to the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

@MassStatePolice @MiddleboroughPD are currently responding to a fatal two motor vehicle crash at 397 Wareham Street in Middleboro that left a woman dead. Investigation is ongoing. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) February 9, 2024

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

