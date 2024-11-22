WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Worcester on Thursday night that left a female dead and male hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Brookside Avenue around 6:20 p.m. found a female and a male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Worcester police. The female was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

