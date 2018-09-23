Female student pulls knife, scares off attempted robber at UNH

DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A University of New Hampshire student fought back during an attempted robbery on Friday night.

Police say the student was walking on campus when she was cornered by an attempted robber and responded by taking out a knife, scaring the male suspect off.

The incident allegedly occurred just after 10 p.m. as the student was walking along the popular paths behind the school’s Memorial Union Building.

“A lot of people use them during the day because they go between the buildings and then to the dining hall,” Olivia Schofield, a senior at UNH, said.

Police say the suspect told the student to empty her pockets and demanded her wallet. He managed to grab her ID, but officers say that’s when the student dropped her bag and pulled out a folding knife.

The suspect then dropped her ID and fled without any of her belongings.

“I don’t carry knives around, so it was definitely surprising to hear,” Caroline Wilson, a sophomore, said. “Good thing she had it.”

Police are increasing patrols around campus and students, who were notified by email and text, say they are being cautious.

“I walk those paths during the day, not mostly at nighttime, and I walk with other people at night,” Morgan Dunson, a senior, said. “I don’t walk around by myself.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)