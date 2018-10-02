NAZARE, Portugal (WHDH) — Surfer Maya Gabeira of Brazil set a new world record after riding a 68-foot wave.

Gabeira rode from trough to crest in Nazare, Portugal back in January, earning her the Guinness World Record title for the largest waved surfed unlimited by a female.

The feat also earned her the inaugural Women’s XXL Biggest Wave Award.

Both awards were announced in a special ceremony Monday.

Gabeira made the accomplishment at the same break point where she suffered a serious injury in 2013.

