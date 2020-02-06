Female voters value content of candidates’ platforms over gender politics

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar were back on the campaign trail Thursday with Warren heading to a childcare center and Klobuchar leading a roundtable discussion on foreign policy.

With three women in the race for the White House, it seems that female voters are foregoing gender solidarity in favor of the candidates’ platforms.

The Massachusetts senator was cheered for her quick wit at a town hall event in Manchester Tuesday night when answering the age-old question: Can a woman do whatever a man can do?

“Do you believe the men in this race have a better chance of beating Trump solely because of their gender,” one voter posited.

To which Warren replied, “I believe they think so but they’d be wrong.”

“At the end of the day, when people start picking who they want for a president it’s got to be somebody they trust.” Warren continued. “It can’t just be somebody who looks like what presidents looked like in the past.”

According to our EXCLUSIVE 7NEWS/EMERSON COLLEGE POLL, the candidate may not look like the voter either.

In the New Hampshire primary, the top two women in the race appear to be the least popular among their own gender.

Here is how the women’s vote breaks down:

Sanders has 29 percent of women voters on his side.

Buttigieg is attracting 23 percent.

Biden is coming in third place by commanding 15 percent.

While Klobuchar and Warren are coming in fourth and fifth place by winning over 14 and 11 percent of the women’s vote respectively.

At Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar’s New Hampshire headquarters, supports rallied before hitting the pavement to canvas for votes.

“The key part of this election is getting someone who can win and somebody who can win in the reddest of red districts. Amy has proven she can do that,” Phill Drobnick, US Olympic Gold Medal Curling Coach said.

7NEWS hit the roads alongside Klobuchar’s campaign Thursday.

Some were against the idea of voting for the female candidates in the race

“Definitely not warren, Klobuchar no,” Kaisy Korcoulis told 7NEWS.

But Glenn Coombs, who considers himself to be an undecided voter, said he sees things a little differently.

“A woman can do anything she wants to do. I think its encouraging and there should be more women in it,” he said.

This is a lesson Klobuchar said she has tried to instill in her daughter from a young age.

At a playdate with another child, Klobuchar said her daughter displayed that the message had stuck.

“My daughter said you can’t have a baby until you run for elected office and win. I thought ‘yes we set expectations high enough in our household!”

As it turns out, age is a factor among women voters.

Younger women are trending towards front-runner Bernie Sanders, while older women are favoring rising star Pete Buttigieg.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)