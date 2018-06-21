Fentanyl exposure sends state trooper, 2 others to Cape Cod Hospital

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Fentanyl exposure in Hyannis sent a state trooper and two others to the hospital following what appeared to be a traffic stop overnight.

The trooper approached a car during the traffic stop before 2 a.m. Thursday, a witness said.

Paramedics transported the trooper exposed to the fentanyl to Cape Cod Hospital as a precaution, Hyannis fire officials said.

Two people inside the car were also taken to the hospital, one for an apparent overdose and the other as a precaution, officials added.

No one appeared to be seriously injured.

