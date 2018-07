NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A small amount of fentanyl was found Thursday at a tennis court in North Reading.

Crews were able to clean up the fentanyl, which was found at a tennis court outside an apartment complex on Greenbriar Drive.

