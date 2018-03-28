Fentanyl scare leads to hazmat response at Chelsea District Court

CHELSEA, MA (WHDH) - A fentanyl scare Wednesday morning at Chelsea District Court resulted in a hazmat response.

Police say someone in a courtroom told them that they may have ingested fentanyl, prompting a massive emergency response.

The person in question was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The individual was cleared and is being taken back to court.

Crews swept the courthouse as a precaution but did not find any fentanyl.

No additional details were immediately available. The incident is under investigation.

